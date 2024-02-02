Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

On this episode of the Marketing Vanguard podcast, host Jenny Rooney sits down with Heidi Cooley, chief marketing officer of Crocs, to delve into the brand’s transformative journey.

From embracing quirkiness to fostering authentic collaborations and maintaining a consumer-centric focus, Crocs stands out as a vibrant brand with a global fan base proudly known as “Croc Nation.” In Cooley’s first seven years at Crocs, the company has authentically embraced collaborations with brands like Balenciaga and KFC, and with celebrities like Post Malone and Lil Nas X.

During the conversation, Cooley shares her global approach to branding, Crocs’ unique brand values and its way of maintaining a singular brand personality.

