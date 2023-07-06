John Dillon on the Key to Rapid Learning and Failing Fast

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

After 16 years of making his way up the ranks at Denny’s, John Dillon is now president of the iconic diner that’s redefining the restaurant space. In our latest episode of Marketing Vanguard, Dillon discusses the mishaps that led him to transform the brand.

“The key is to learn from it and learn from them quickly and fail fast,” Dillon said.

In addition to today’s fast-paced and ever-changing business landscape, the ability to adapt and learn quickly is crucial for any organization. Companies that can embrace failure, acknowledge their mistakes, and actively seek opportunities for growth are the ones that thrive in the long run.

Dillon understands the importance of these principles, and has harnessed this mindset to transform Denny’s into a brand with a strong sense of purpose.

Listen to this week’s episode to hear more about Dillon’s journey from CMO to president and how he’s giving back as a leader within his organization.

