Marketing Vanguard

Marketing Vanguard Award Honorees Share Leadership Advice

'Listen first ... Take calculated risks ... Allow all ideas to flourish'

LOréal USAs Tasheka Nicholas and Han Wen and Expedia Groups Jon Gieselman and Liseli Sitali
L'Oréal USA's Tasheka Nicholas and Han Wen (left) and Expedia Group's Jon Gieselman and Liseli Sitali (right)
Headshot of Breana Mallamaci
By Breana Mallamaci

Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.

Between AI, CGI ads and the creator economy, how do marketing leaders keep their brands relevant in an ever-changing industry?

“It’s really having a culture of experimentation,” said Han Wen, chief digital and marketing officer of L’Oréal USA and a 2023 Marketing Vanguard Award honoree, “and also allowing our teams to be able to try different things.”

“That’s really how you drive innovation, removing any sense of fear,” agreed Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands at Expedia Group and fellow Marketing Vanguard Award honoree.

An important part of maintaining that culture is encouraging and cultivating the next generation of marketers. “Han is incredible in the way she shows up for her team,” explained Tasheka Nicholas, Wen’s Rising Star nominee and assistant vice president of finance at L’Oréal USA.

Watch the video below for more advice from our Marketing Vanguard Award honorees.

This story is part of The New Dynamics of Marketing Innovation special feature.

Camera: Malinda DiPasquale; Editor: Breana Mallamaci

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register
Headshot of Breana Mallamaci

Breana Mallamaci

Breana Mallamaci is the director of video and an animator at Adweek. She enjoys making spreadsheets in her spare time for fun.

Recommended articles