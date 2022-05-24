Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

For advertisers, demonstrating inclusion and diversity in creative work is no longer optional—it’s an imperative. However, while 70% are planning to showcase greater diversity in their campaigns over the next 12 months, many say lack of expertise, knowledge and talent are barriers to improvement.