Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Marketers Say Fear of 'Getting it Wrong' Is Holding Up More Diverse Ads

Research cites lack of education, experience and talent as stalling progress

A scene in P&G's 'Widen the Screen' featuring a group of Black people smiling, laughing and dancing at a child's birthday party
P&G's 'Widen the Screen' is among the many initiatives trying to tell more diverse stories on-screen.
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Rebecca Stewart

3 mins ago

For advertisers, demonstrating inclusion and diversity in creative work is no longer optional—it’s an imperative. However, while 70% are planning to showcase greater diversity in their campaigns over the next 12 months, many say lack of expertise, knowledge and talent are barriers to improvement.

