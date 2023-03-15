Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

Magnolia Bakery has had such a presence in popular culture over the past couple of decades that it has inspired actual trips to the Big Apple just for a taste of its famed treats. If you’re the kind of person to hop on a plane in pursuit of banana pudding, then the brand’s newest partnership might be just the thing to help get you moving.

“Fans from around the world visit our stores across the US, and we know firsthand the headaches that can sometimes come with travel,” Sara Gramlin, Magnolia’s vp of public relations, told Adweek. “Together with our friends at Monos, we wanted to see if we could make traveling a bit sweeter.”

More specifically, Magnolia Bakery has teamed up with the Canadian travel and luggage brand for a limited edition core luggage collection. Featuring a full range of travel baggage, the collection comes in the Magnolia brand’s familiar dessert hues, buttercup yellow and pastel purple.

Monos / Magnolia Bakery

“Magnolia Bakery’s product and rich color palette were the inspiration for the collection, particularly our fan-favorite banana pudding and the beautiful lavender buttercream that decorates our cupcakes and cakes,” said Gramlin. “The thoughtfully designed collection takes the best of both brands to create top-of-the-line travel gear that stands out in any crowd.”

The partnership released a 30-second spot of the collection in motion, showcasing the wide availability of pieces as well as how the products visually stack up against the confections that inspired them.

Sugar, flight and everything right

Through a widened availability of its baked goods and unexpected partnerships like the one with Mono, Magnolia Bakery is continuing to expand beyond the confines of its multiple, high-traffic New York locations. Last November, the brand launched its first nationwide TV spot, which highlighted its delivery option.

Last June, the bakery also partnered with Casely for a limited-edition iPhone case, which adopted a confetti-like design to match the brand’s light and colorful ethos. Much like the team-up with Monos, the Casely partnership only solidified the visual identity of its baked goods, expanding the brand recognition beyond its big city roots.

The Monos x Magnolia Bakery collection is available now exclusively on the Monos website.