Looking to refine your retail marketing campaign? Join leaders from Wayfair, PacSun, Rent the Runway and more at Commerce Week , July 26–28, in NYC. We'll explore purpose-driven marketing, the Metaverse, social commerce, community and more. Save 40% on your pass now! .

Life was different in 2000, when an episode of Sex and the City catapulted Magnolia Bakery into the national consciousness. The iPhone and Instagram didn’t exist. Ecommerce represented around 1% of total U.S. retail sales, according to the Census Bureau.