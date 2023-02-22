What Luxury's Resilience Says About Marketing in a Downturn

Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.
Despite a global economic slowdown in 2022, luxury brands had no reason to cork the champagne. With strategies rooted in experiences, excitement and escapism, mass-market brands could stand to glean a few lessons from their more exclusive peers in an increasingly tough market.
Over the past 12 months, luxury has been buoyed by a post-lockdown desire from people to “catch up” on experiences disrupted by the pandemic. An expanding Gen Z and millennial customer base, coveting Gucci loafers and Tesla Model Xs, have also helped put the fizz in revenues.