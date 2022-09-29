Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech , Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25% .

The streaming wars fiercely continue with established and emerging platforms vying for attention and subscription fees. That is something platform Lionsgate+, formerly StarzPlay, is focused on driving through its international campaign showcasing how its content affects the hearts and nerves of thrill-seeking viewers.