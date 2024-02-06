Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

In recent years, the creator economy has minted many social media stars. Then comes the challenge of maintaining that fame and continuing to create engaging new content. German creators the Elevator Boys became friends through TikTok and have expanded into various fields, including modeling and music.

The Elevator Boys are a group of five friends from Berlin, consisting of Jacob Rott, Bene Schulz, Tim Schaecker, Julien Brown and Luis Freitag. In a little over a year, they’ve gained a massive following of over 40 million fans worldwide with their viral videos on TikTok, leading to collaborations with celebrities such as Heidi Klum and Jason Derulo.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with the Elevator Boys as they share the story behind their name and what they have planned for 2024 and beyond.

