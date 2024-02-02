The Future of Platforms and Social Strategy in 2024

Discover exciting ways to capitalize on the power and passion of the sports community at Brand Play: The ADWEEK Sports Marketing Summit . Register today to join us in NYC or virtually on May 9.

Every year, social media managers and marketers face the challenge of determining what will be popular and how to make their content unique.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with ADWEEK’s social media director, Sami Lambert, and creator marketplace #Paid’s editorial lead (and former ADWEEK social media reporter) Emmy Liederman to get their predictions for social trends in 2024 and advice on how to make your content stand out.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora or iHeartRadio.