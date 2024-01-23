Ditch the Filters: A Real Beauty Journey With Glow Recipe

Don’t miss Commerceweek , February 28–29 in NYC, to explore the technology and trends fueling commerce. Get strategic insights from leaders at The New York Times Advertising , Turo , TikTok and more. Register .

Skincare has been part of human life since ancient times, with various generations devising their own potions and rituals to achieve a flawless complexion or eliminate acne. Nowadays, many brands like Glow Recipe prioritize celebrating the individuality of their customers, rather than promoting an unrealistic ideal of perfection.

Glow Recipe’s simple philosophy is taking care of your skin daily, adapting to its ever-changing needs. It prioritizes transparency by providing the full list of ingredients, which are vegan and Leaping Bunny-certified.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Glow Recipe founders Sarah Lee and Christine Chang as they share their love of skincare and the story behind their brand.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora or iHeartRadio.