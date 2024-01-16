SiriusXM's Bold Tactics for Capturing Gen Z Listeners

Discover exciting ways to capitalize on the power and passion of the sports community at Adweek’s Sports Marketing Summit . Register today to join us in NYC or virtually on May 9.

Radio has been a favorite medium for generations. But over time, people have come to expect more from their favorite artists beyond just music. They want to know more about what inspires them.

That’s why SiriusXM has gone beyond playing music to give listeners access to personalities like Kevin Hart, Kelly Clarkson and John Mayer. The audio streamer also arranges live events and much more.

SiriusXM is the largest audio entertainment company in North America, including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM, Pandora, an extensive podcast network, all offering a range of business and advertising solutions. With a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM provides a diverse mix of live, on-demand and curated programming across music, talk, news and sports.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Suzi Watford, SiriusXM’s chief growth officer, to discuss the recent rebrand, the company’s dynamic programming and how it’s reaching younger listeners.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.