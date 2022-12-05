Adweek Podcasts

Let's Talk About Brand Podcast: Building a Website With Andy Crestodina

Why social media alone isn't a strong strategy

Let's Talk About Brand logo
Hope Morley of Umault discusses why branding still matters in the b-to-b space.Adweek
Headshot of Christine Gritmon
By Christine Gritmon

3 seconds ago


In today’s episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, host Christine Gritmon is joined by Andy Crestodina co-founder and CMO of Orbit Media Studios. While social media is increasingly topping search results and playing home base for companies and creators, it alone cannot be a brand’s sole internet strategy. As social media sites (and their users) come and go, having an owned piece of the internet that you can call your own is more crucial than ever.

Crestodina shares strategies for making websites work harder by making audiences work less to figure out who you are, why they should care and what they should do next.

image

Let’s Talk About Brand Podcast: Creative B-to-B Branding With Hope Morley

Check out the latest episode below and be sure to catch up on season one of Let’s Talk About Brand, now available on all platforms. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Headshot of Christine Gritmon

Christine Gritmon

Recommended articles