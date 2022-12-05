In today’s episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, host Christine Gritmon is joined by Andy Crestodina co-founder and CMO of Orbit Media Studios. While social media is increasingly topping search results and playing home base for companies and creators, it alone cannot be a brand’s sole internet strategy. As social media sites (and their users) come and go, having an owned piece of the internet that you can call your own is more crucial than ever.

Crestodina shares strategies for making websites work harder by making audiences work less to figure out who you are, why they should care and what they should do next.

Check out the latest episode below and be sure to catch up on season one of Let’s Talk About Brand, now available on all platforms. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.