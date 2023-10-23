Four-time Grand Slam champion and entrepreneur Naomi Osaka joins the Adweek X speaker lineup! Join her in LA this Dec. 4 to hear about her work both on and off the tennis court. Save 35% on your pass .

For NBA champion LeBron James and Premier League star Erling Haaland, success is a family affair—both in and outside the sports realm.

As a longtime Beats ambassador on top of his athletic career, James has expanded his partnership with the brand to include his wife Savannah, son Bryce and daughter Zhuri, in addition to son Bronny James, who has worked with Beats since 2022. It is the brand’s first-ever family signing.

Haaland, a Norwegian soccer player for Premier League club Manchester City, has also signed on as a Beats ambassador.

A new ad from the Apple-owned headphones brand brings the athletes’ deep-rooted family ties to life.

Savannah James and Erling’s father, Alfie Haaland, narrate the film, titled “The King & the Viking,” created by agency Translation. Both share words of wisdom for their loved ones, encouraging them to silence their inner voices of doubt.

Footage shows LeBron and Erling training with their families and performing on the field or court. Though they operate in separate sports and are at different stages of their careers, the spot draws a parallel between their spirits of perseverance.

The ad concludes with the voices of Savannah and Alfie merging to say: “Show them what happens when a washed-up, one-hit-wonder does it again.”

Beats’ products feature throughout the campaign, in which LeBron and Erling wear Studio Pro headphones and Savannah and Alfie sport the Studio Buds.

Stylistically, this is in line with previous Beats campaigns, which have often featured star athletes and high-intensity tracks. Beats is also no stranger to a family-focused story, as seen in an ad earlier this year about rapper A$AP Rocky interrupting a recording session to buy diapers for his baby at the behest of his partner and pop star Rihanna.

LeBron James joined Beats’ ambassador program in 2008 and has since starred in multiple commercials. His son Bronny served as Beats’ first high school athlete last year, which was promoted through the brand’s heartwarming holiday ad.

