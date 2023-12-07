Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

UPS marketing chief Kevin Warren is leaving the company after nearly six years, with a legacy of building a culture of diversity and inclusion while supporting a turnaround of the courier.

Warren, who joined from Xerox in 2018 after three decades with the printing services business, was responsible for all U.S. and international marketing at UPS. That included product development, pricing, customer loyalty and communications, among other functions.

During his time at UPS, he saw the number of medium-sized business clients grow from 22% in the U.S. to 30% while improving its time in transit and customer experience and building its Digital Access Program.

He has also helped the company to shed its outdated image and drive its 2022 revenue to $100.3 billion, a 40% increase.

In recent years the marketing team launched The UPS Store, a retail network with some 5,000 locations across America and introduced the brand’s purpose statement—”Moving our world forward by delivering what matters”—as positioning the company as connecting the world.

Working with The Martin Agency, the courier also launched the “Be Unstoppable” campaign.

“‘The Unstoppable’ campaign is, if you do business with UPS, we’re going to help you be unstoppable, which really ties into that entrepreneurial spirit, that underdog spirit, that David taking on Goliath,” Warren explained to Adweek.

A winner of Adweek’s Brand Genius Award, Warren is one of the marketing sector’s most outspoken advocates for driving diversity, equity and inclusion.

Under his watch, UPS has a pledged $1.25 million investment to be made over three years in the UPS Ignite program, a partnership with the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs to elevate underrepresented founders and businesses across the U.S.

“You can take care of your customer, you can take care of your shareholders, you can take care of your community. It’s not like you must trade off one versus the other. We say doing good and moving goods go hand-in-hand,” advised Warren while speaking at Brandweek.

The new structure for marketing

The UPS marketing team will report to Matt Guffey from January, when he takes on the new position of chief commercial and strategy officer. Guffey, who was previously the president of U.S. marketing and global strategy for UPS, will also join the company’s executive leadership team, reporting to CEO Carol B. Tomé.

The role will see him take responsibility for global strategy and transformation, including overseeing revenue, marketing and product management.

Writing on LinkedIn to announce his departure, Warren said to the marketing team: “Keep driving, keep being the voice for our customers, keep evolving our brand and keep being an adversary to the status quo. And above all else… keep being UNSTOPPABLE!”

He did not reveal his next step, adding: “I’m taking the advice I would give my 20-year-old self—be bold, bet on yourself, think BIG and open yourself to the wonderful opportunities, challenges and fulfillment that await you. Here’s to the next chapter!”