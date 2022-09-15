Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free.
Superstar actor, comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart is building an empire that will outlive his fame. Through his multi-platform media company and many brand endeavors, Hart’s entrepreneurial mindset keeps him empowered to break barriers in the business world. Hart joined Adweek’s Jason Lynch during Brandweek to share the secrets to his success and why he embraces the mindset of ‘more is more.’