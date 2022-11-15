If you’ve been on TikTok within the last 18 months, you’ve come across the various videos of young women going through the sorority recruitment at their universities process describing their outfits. The common denominator was one brand: Kendra Scott jewelry.

As the videos started to gain more attention, the Kendra Scott team showed them to their eponymous founder, who was amazed by what was going on across the social platform.

Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Amy Young, vp of brand marketing at Kendra Scott. Young shares how the brand is reacting to the popular videos, leveraging user-generated content and marketing to its younger audience.

Stream the new episode below