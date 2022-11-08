Adweek Podcasts

How Creators Turn Their Passions Into Careers With Outshine Talent

The agency represents some of the most popular content creators

Barbara Jones is the guest on this week's young influentials podcast
By Colin Daniels

6 mins ago

We all have creators we follow on various platforms like TikTok and YouTube that have earned our trust and attention. Have you ever wondered how their move to start their businesses always seems to make sense?

Barbara Jones is here to explain that process on this episode of Young Influentials.

Jones is the founder and CEO of Outshine Talent, a boutique talent management agency representing the next generation of entertainers. From Charli D’Amelio to Frankie Jonas, Outshine Talent helps turn passions into careers by leveraging its media and entertainment network to shape and strategize big-picture plans for its clients.

Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Jones to discuss how the agency discovers talent, how to help creators discover long-term goals and monetizing an audience the right way.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher or iHeartRadio.

