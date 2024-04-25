Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

On this week’s episode, ADWEEK’s Jenny Rooney sits down with Taylor Montgomery, CMO of Taco Bell, as he shares insights into his journey, leadership philosophy and the evolving landscape of brand management.

Recorded live during ADWEEK’s Social Media Week event in New York, they discuss Montgomery’s early career at Procter & Gamble, which provided him with invaluable lessons in leadership and the mechanics of brand management, setting the stage for his tenure at Taco Bell.

He shares his journey rising through the ranks of Taco Bell, where he began as a senior manager in product innovation. Through ambition and mentorship, he ascended to roles of increasing responsibility, both domestically and internationally.

Tune into this special episode of Marketing Vanguard to learn more about the culture at Taco Bell and the role of social media in modern brand management.

