The State of the Workplace, as Told by the Corporate Baddie

After graduating from the historically Black university Morehouse, DeAndre Brown looked forward to entering the workplace and soon landed internships in both government and corporate settings.

As the youngest employee, he quickly identified the antiquated norms in the workplace (see: bragging wars over long hours) and, as any good Gen Z-er, used the experience as inspiration for TikTok content as a creative outlet to deal with this new chapter.

And that’s how the Corporate Baddie was born.

On the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona sat down with the content creator at ADWEEK’s Social Media Week for an intimate conversation surrounding Brown’s journey to his Corporate Baddie persona on TikTok.

They discuss generational comment wars, the toll virality can take on mental health, and the pros and cons of working for yourself.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.