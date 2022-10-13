CPG & Grocery

Inside J&J's 4-Month Process of Developing the Kenvue Brand

In naming a spinoff this big, there's only one chance to make the right impression

a tylenol bottle inside the stylized K of the Kenvue brand
The new brand name Kenvue is a portmanteau of "ken" and "view."Kenvue
Headshot of Robert Klara
By Robert Klara

9 mins ago

Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now.

Almost from the day that Robert, Edward and James Johnson began making first aid kits for work gangs laying railroad track in the late 1800s, Johnson & Johnson has been virtually synonymous with personal care products. Over the ensuing decades, J&J has also grown into the country’s largest pharmaceutical company and is today among the best-known brands in the world.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Robert Klara

Robert Klara

Robert Klara is the senior editor of brands at Adweek, specializing in the evolution and impact of brands.

Recommended articles