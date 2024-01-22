In 2024, Expect Tensions to Rise With Global Temperatures

Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

Heading into 2024, adland is more aware than ever of its climate responsibility. The question that it must answer is where the scope of that responsibility ends. This year will be defined, in large part, by how advertisers and agencies choose to answer that question.

Some argue that agencies must cut ties with clients in high-emissions categories like fossil fuels, choosing instead to promote only low-carbon products and consumption habits. On the other hand, industry leaders insist that agencies and brands can work together toward a lower-carbon future without jeopardizing long-standing relationships with lucrative, if historically climate-harming, industries.

Underlying this discussion is a universal acknowledgment that the tools of advertising hold great power—and that power can be used to either drum up support for efforts to slow climate change or cling to the status quo. Within that conversation lies a tension that’s poised to bubble over. Young talent, regulatory action and activism are all turning up the heat this year.

Young talent demands action

While it’s become common knowledge that younger people are more aware of the climate crisis, the impact that early career talent will have on agencies and brands is only beginning to be seen—and will likely become more evident throughout 2024 and beyond.

“Talent don’t want to work on fossil fuel,” Solitaire Townsend, co-founder and chief solutionist at climate-focused agency Futerra, told Adweek. “They want it written into employment contracts. Not that they can pick which clients they work on, [but] that they don’t have to work on fossil fuel.”

Given that climate science demands a swift transition away from fossil fuels, and that the younger generations are well aware of the fact, Townsend argued that agency leaders working for Big Oil need to get realistic about the future of their businesses.

“How are you building up the parts of your business that you think are going to be the growth areas over the next 20 years in order to dial down the others,” Townsend asked, “rather than waiting for outside forces to make you do it?”

Climate awareness must become climate action

Activists like Clean Creatives and Extinction Rebellion, climate-focused ad networks like Purpose Disruptors, and platforms like Creatives for Climate—alongside sustainability-minded marketers all across the industry—have successfully brought more urgency to the ad industry’s climate movement. And while agencies certainly have a major role to play, clients often set the agenda.

“We’ve seen an uptick in awareness,” John Osborn, director of Ad Net Zero’s U.S. chapter, told Adweek. “Advertisers are ultimately going to be really important in terms of shaping the movement in the industry in the U.S. this year.”

Osborn highlighted the work that Ad Net Zero has done alongside groups like AdGreen and GARM toward codifying the measurement of carbon emissions generated by advertising production and media. While agencies like GroupM and Dentsu have well-established carbon calculators to estimate climate impact, standardizing measurement will allow Ad Net Zero to measure overall industry reductions.

Despite pressure from groups like Purpose Disruptors and Clean Creatives, Ad Net Zero has declined to push member agencies to end work for fossil fuel clients, and hasn’t yet formed a working group on the final step of its action plan in responding to climate change, which is to “harness advertising’s power to support behavior change.”

The rise of behavior change marketing

But as greenwashing and emissions reporting regulations take effect—and young consumers demand less talk and more action from brands—advertisers will require their agency partners to both understand those regulatory changes and to create work that inspires behavior change.

Several brands that Futerra works with have piloted lower-impact, refillable or reusable alternatives to their main product. But people haven’t gotten on board. While Townsend declined to name those brands to protect client confidentiality, many major CPG companies have launched a series of alternatives with less packaging or more climate-friendly products, but which fail to displace consumption of the original product or gain significant market share.

That’s understandable, she said, if the marketing strategy doesn’t shift to accommodate different goals.

“It’s not purpose marketing. It’s not sustainability marketing. It’s behavior change,” Townsend explained. It requires “helping the consumer change her behavior around that product, understanding what her behavioral barriers are [and] telling her the benefits that can help overcome those behavioral barriers.”

Purpose Disruptors published its first report on advertised emissions—which estimates the carbon impact generated by the increase in sales due to advertising—in 2021. The following year, it published an update that highlighted the impact that agencies could have by shifting their work from high-carbon industries to low-carbon or climate-friendly industries. By limiting work for sectors like automotive, fossil fuels and beef while diversifying client portfolios with sectors like clean energy, plant-based foods and refillable CPG alternatives, the industry could half its advertised emissions within a decade, it claimed.

At this point, “the conversation [around advertised emissions] is really mature,” noted Duncan Meisel, executive director of Clean Creatives. “That core tension of ‘Are we taking responsibility for all the things we say we’re responsible for?’ is only going to be more pointed.”