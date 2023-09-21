Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

Embracing the tagline “Happy Hedonism,” Illicit Elixirs released its new line of nonalcoholic, caffeine-free beverages with mature flavor names and AR-enabled labels. According to the brand, the drinks are “designed to help increase and enhance dopamine production within the body.”

The Illicit Elixirs lineup includes four fruity flavors: Late Night Fruity Call, Let’s Party Peaches, Vegas Debauch-a-Berry and Watermelon Lime Thirst Trap. The 12 oz. cans feature illustrations by creative collective Guts & Glory.

Illicit Elixirs partnered with AR studio Tactic to add an augmented reality experience to its cans.

“We felt AR was the perfect approach for our target [audience], who values experience and creativity above all,” Jason Gaboriau, co-founder of Illicit Elixirs, told Adweek.

“The mission of Illicit Elixirs is to spread ‘happy hedonism’ everywhere. Having a can that comes to life and brings a fun smile is an important part of that.”

Shoppers can scan the QR code on each can to activate an AR experience that makes the illustrations on the front of the can to come to life. As part of the experience, the smiling character will digitally open its mouth to reveal an animation that’s themed to the flavor.

For instance, the Vegas Debauch-a-Berry can shows a swinging trapeze artist, while the Let’s Party Peaches shows a DJ and dancing characters. People can record and share a video of the AR experience.

“Tactic worked closely with Illicit Elixirs to create distinct stories or ‘skits’ for each flavor that embody the brand’s identity,” Peter Oberdorfer, president and executive creative director at Tactic, told Adweek.

“Each can is full of great imagery, so being able to bring them to life was a perfect way to leverage a three-dimensional cartoon to perform a burlesque-style stage show using the characters on the can.”

Illicit Elixirs 12-packs are available online through Amazon and Walmart. Four-packs and individual cans will be released in the future.