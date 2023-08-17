Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Pizza chain Hungry Howie’s is celebrating its 50th anniversary by launching a secret menu of specialty pizza options that customers can view and order by interacting with an augmented reality experience.

Customers can scan a QR code on Hungry Howie’s pizza boxes and in-store cash registers to access the secret menu AR experience, which allows them to view the menu’s specialty pizza options in augmented reality. For instance, the Tie Dye Pizza is a standard cheese pie that’s been covered in different colors of edible glitter.

Once people choose the pizza they’d like to order, the experience will generate a code they can enter on the Hungry Howie’s website.

“The new interactive secret menu is another experience to share with our loyal customers during our year-long celebration of Hungry Howie’s 50th anniversary,” said Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie’s.

“Our innovation team is always looking for better ways to connect with existing customers and attract new fans to our brand. The hidden menu will secretly share new products and reflect Hungry Howie’s passion for flavor and quality.”

Hungry Howie’s has more than 530 stores in 21 states. The secret menu will be available for delivery and carry-out orders through the end of 2023.