HP's Vikrant Batra Prioritizes Building the Tech Brand, Not Just Selling Product

The Brand Genius honoree’s messaging touts the company’s innovation and sustainability efforts

Vikrant Batra is approaching his 5-year mark as global CMO.HP
As an undeniable authority in the tech and printing space, HP doesn’t have to worry about raising consumer awareness. Since stepping into his global CMO role in 2018, Vikrant Batra has instead focused on uniting a diverse catalog and consumer base under a central message. Whether HP is selling 3D printers to global companies or lightweight laptops to college kids, Batra has led the brand in crafting a stronger central story around tech access and equalization.

This story first appeared in the July 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Emmy Liederman

