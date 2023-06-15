How Timberland Went From Dirty Work Boots to Hip-Hop Drip

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
For the last two decades, London’s iconic Phonica Records has been the place for vintage vinyl fans who’ve devoted their weekends to bin diving. But in November 2018, shop visitors had an experience that went well beyond LPs on markdown. A door at the back of the store opened into a tunnel lit with purple neon and, beyond that, a low-lit gallery with limited-edition boots sitting inside acrylic cabinets: Timberland boots.
What did a New Hampshire-based hiking boot brand have to do with a hipster London record store? Well, only everything.