How Timberland Went From Dirty Work Boots to Hip-Hop Drip

For the last two decades, London’s iconic Phonica Records has been the place for vintage vinyl fans who’ve devoted their weekends to bin diving. But in November 2018, shop visitors had an experience that went well beyond LPs on markdown. ­A door at the back of the store opened into a tunnel lit with purple neon and, beyond that, a low-lit gallery with limited-edition boots sitting inside acrylic cabinets: Timberland boots.