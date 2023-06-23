Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

The New York Liberty are a certified superteam, and fans and brands are on board.

Keia Clarke, CEO of the WNBA team, joins this episode of Champions of Change to discuss how her background in marketing led her to a career in professional basketball.

Learn how Clarke navigates media rights deals, her thoughts on the digital and streaming future of sports, the power of having a superteam in Brooklyn, and why brands should be getting in with the Liberty.

Also hear how Clarke’s experience as a collegiate basketball player translates into her professional career, and what’s next for the NY Liberty.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple podcasts or find it on Spotify.