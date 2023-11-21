Holidays

How Effective Are Recurring Holiday Ads?

The lifespan of a TV spot is relatively short, but a holiday spot can end running for decades.

Some of the most famous recurring holiday TV campaigns from Coca-Cola, Corona and Hershey's.
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X, a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Everyone has their winter holiday tentpole moments. For some, it’s seeing the Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting, or watching A Christmas Story or the return of a memorable TV commercial.

The lifespan of a TV spot is relatively short, around six to eight weeks, during its first run. But some campaigns are so effective at capturing audience attention and encapsulating the brand’s spirit that they can run and run for years.

“It becomes a sense of an event about which brands are cutting it as cultural entities in our lives, rather than being advertised at,” said Dom Boyd, managing director for Kantar’s U.K. Insights and Marketing Effectiveness Practice.

AW+

FALL INTO THE INSIGHTS, INSPIRATION AND INFORMATION YOU NEED TO WIN Q4 AND START 2024 AHEAD

Save $50 off your annual Adweek+ subscription with code: THANKS50

*offer ends November 27th at 11:59pm ET

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles