Everyone has their winter holiday tentpole moments. For some, it’s seeing the Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting, or watching A Christmas Story or the return of a memorable TV commercial.

The lifespan of a TV spot is relatively short, around six to eight weeks, during its first run. But some campaigns are so effective at capturing audience attention and encapsulating the brand’s spirit that they can run and run for years.

“It becomes a sense of an event about which brands are cutting it as cultural entities in our lives, rather than being advertised at,” said Dom Boyd, managing director for Kantar’s U.K. Insights and Marketing Effectiveness Practice.