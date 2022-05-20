Fashion & Apparel

How 100 Everyday Remarkable People Helped 100-Year-Old Allen Edmonds Stay Relevant

It's not easy selling dressy shoes these days, but this legacy brand has a few new ideas

four men modeling shoes
Allen Edmonds' eclectic lineup included (l. to r.) biker Luke Ditella, artist DapoDavinci, and real-estate entrepreneurs and brothers Nanek and Raunaq Singh. Allen Edmonds
Headshot of Robert Klara
By Robert Klara

2 mins ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Aside from his stark images that evoke the work of Irving Penn and Helen Levitt, photographer Billy Kidd is known for his uncanny ability to coax his subjects into expressing themselves. He’s had plenty of practice at it, too, having shot spartan yet hauntingly revealing photographs of Benedict Cumberbatch, Gary Oldman, Margot Robbie and scores of others.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Robert Klara

Robert Klara

Robert Klara is the senior editor of brands at Adweek, specializing in the evolution and impact of brands.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
M&C Saatchi Agrees to $387m Acquisition by Next Fifteen Group
Mergers & Acquisitions

M&C Saatchi Agrees to $387m Acquisition by Next Fifteen Group

By Stephen Lepitak

lego-drone-photo-campus
In-House Agencies

Building Blocks: Insights on Lego’s In-House Creative Agency From Its New Bossicon-image

By Stephen Lepitak

Ecommerce

Snapchat Reveals Integration With eBay

By David Cohen

Out of Home

Twitter Becomes Harry’s House on Eve of Styles’ Album Release

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Beautiful Things Happen When Video Meets Display

By Criteo

The State of Audio Advertising 2022

By Stuart Feil

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Your sites feature HTML here...