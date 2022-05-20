Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Aside from his stark images that evoke the work of Irving Penn and Helen Levitt, photographer Billy Kidd is known for his uncanny ability to coax his subjects into expressing themselves. He’s had plenty of practice at it, too, having shot spartan yet hauntingly revealing photographs of Benedict Cumberbatch, Gary Oldman, Margot Robbie and scores of others.