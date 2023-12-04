Dance With Hello Kitty in AR to Celebrate the Character's 50th Birthday

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

To mark Hello Kitty’s 50th birthday, Japanese entertainment company Sanrio worked with creative studio Whatever Co. to launch a campaign encouraging fans to dance with the friendly feline through augmented reality.

As part of this campaign, a Hello Kitty AR app is now available to download for free on iOS and Android devices. It allows people near Shibuya 109 in Tokyo, Big Ben in London, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Taipei 101 in Taiwan and the Empire State Building in New York to view Hello Kitty dancing near each landmark in augmented reality.

Hello Kitty fans around the world can also join the celebration by using the campaign’s “Hello Kitty Dance” filter on TikTok, which places Hello Kitty onto the screen through AR and causes her to dance to a short music clip as a video is recorded. When using the front-facing camera, Hello Kitty’s iconic red bow is placed on the person’s head through AR.

Sanrio said, “To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty, an AR filter has been created to fulfill Hello Kitty’s desire to say ‘Hello’ to the world once again. We [want] the whole world to be able to enjoy and interact with Hello Kitty in the digital landscape through the AR filter.”

Sanrio will support the launch of the TikTok filter with an influencer campaign in December.