Heinz Is Worth the Wait in This Understated Ode to Ketchup

Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

Good things come to those who wait—like the perfect swirl of ketchup on a hot plate of fries. A recent survey, conducted by market research firm Toluna, found that 85% of U.S. respondents hold out for condiments when their restaurant meals arrive, and 61% will hold out for Heinz Tomato Ketchup specifically.

These findings serve as the inspiration for Heinz‘s highly relatable new ad campaign, in which a ketchup fan is willing to wait for his favorite condiment.

“The Wait” shows a man sitting in a restaurant booth with a group of friends and a plate of untouched fries in front of him. While they chat and even swipe a fry from his plate, he’s solely focused on flagging down a server to get some ketchup.

Created by Chilean agency 1984, the dialogue-free ad will air across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Chile, France, the United Arab Emirates and Brazil. It is the latest installment in the “It Has to Be Heinz” global brand platform that launched in June.

“By observing real behaviors and turning insights into entertainment, we’re able to celebrate the wonderful, sometimes irrational love our fans have for Heinz,” Kraft Heinz Hispanics chief marketing officer George Buneder said in a statement. “Ironically, the absence of a Heinz Tomato Ketchup bottle is what makes the ad stand out, making Heinz the absent hero of our own story.”

The campaign will include film and print executions. Digital and out-of-home activations will capture moments and environments where consumers are likely to already be waiting, such as office lobbies, elevator screens and street furniture in high-traffic areas of Chicago, London, Paris and Santiago, Chile.

“We’ve become impatient consumers, and in an era where we want everything fast, waiting is actually an act of love,” 1984 founder and chief creative officer Felipe Manalich added.

CREDITS

Client: Heinz

Client team: Thiago Rapp, Hannah Winterbourne, George Buneder, Andrea Hernandez, Rosie Brierley

Agency: 1984

Chief creative officer: Felipe Mañalich

Chief strategy officer: Gabriel Jeffries

Creative director: Diego Torres

Copywriter: Sebastián Elfelbein

Art directors: Felipe Alegría, María José Mansilla

Content creator: Veronica Piña

Strategist: Sebastián Bastías

Account director: Gema Chiappa

Project director: Magdalena Lustig

Account supervisor: Javiera Back

Production company: Fabula

Film director: Santiago Correa

Executive producer: Ismael Mora

Photographer: David Calderón

North American PR: Zeno Group

Media agency: Carat