He Gets Us, a campaign to revamp the reputation of Jesus, the central figure in Christianity, ran its first of two Super Bowl ads in the first quarter of the 2024 Big Game. Together, the two ads total 75 seconds of in-game advertising, costing an estimated $17.5 million.

This marks the religious group’s second year in the Big Game, and this year, the campaign’s message takes a slightly different tone. The stark black-and-white contrast of last year’s 60-second “Confrontation” spot has been replaced by saturated, almost dreamlike stills for “Foot Washing,” which aired in the first quarter. Another 15-second spot, “Who Is My Neighbor?” will run in the second half.

“In this year where we have an epidemic of loneliness and very divisive culture, we wanted everyone to see themselves in these ads,” Jon Lee, brand leadership principal at Lerma, told ADWEEK. “We wanted to find a way to relate with different social tensions in this moment and imagine a world where people who might not see eye to eye serve one another, love one another and wash each other’s feet.”

The Super Bowl ads are part of a broader “Love Your Neighbor” campaign theme. Additional 30-second and 6-second ads will air across broadcast, streaming, digital and social starting next week.

“Foot Washing” features photography from Julia Fullerton-Batten, a London-based fine art photographer. It aims to depict an elevated, idealistic world—one in which people treat others with the same respect, dignity and love that Christians believe Jesus demonstrated.

“It’s a masterful crafting of an ad,” Christie Nordhielm, marketing professor at Georgetown University, said. By juxtaposing intense emotionality with a message about Jesus, it precludes counter argument, disabling rational thought in a way that’s very likely to work. “It’s a very visceral campaign.”

The second spot, “Who Is My Neighbor?” features photography from Bret Curry and aims to challenge how people respond to the needs of those around them.

New management

He Gets Us changed hands since last year, when the campaign was funded by The Signatry, a donor-advised fund with very little transparency into its sources of funding—though Hobby Lobby CEO David Green publicly confirmed that he donated to the group. He Gets Us is now run by a newly formed nonprofit, Come Near, but declined to answer questions related to whether that changed its funding situation or who its funders are.

Ken Calwell, who now leads the nonprofit as CEO, is a former top exec for Domino’s, Papa Murphy’s and Wendy’s. Most recently, Calwell served as the chief marketing officer for Compassion International, a Christian charity organization focused on child sponsorships.

Ahead of the Big Game, He Gets Us passed out hot meals and 35,000 pounds of free groceries to locals in Las Vegas in a Feb. 10 event called “Hey Neighbor.” The group said in a statement that over 1,500 people attended the event, which included family-friendly activities and health resources in addition to lunch, which was served by The Salvation Army and Wahlburgers.

‘Love Your Neighbor’

This year’s ads were created by Lerma and aim to build on the success that the agency points to from last year’s spots.

“The goal of our campaign is to simply invite all people everyone to consider the story of Jesus and what it means for them,” Lee said. Over the past year, he said, He Gets Us’ videos have amassed 3.7 billion views. “We’re seeing really significant increases in people’s interest, relevance and curiosity of Jesus,” he added.

Still, data from advertising analytics firm iSpot.tv showed that both ads from last year had a lower than average likability score from viewers: “Be Childlike” was 4% below average, while “Confrontation” was 29% below average.

For the latest Super Bowl 58 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out ADWEEK’s Super Bowl 2024 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 11 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.