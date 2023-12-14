The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Gympass typically considers murder the antithesis of its B2B marketing strategy, but there were arguments for an exception.

The corporate wellness platform’s entire purpose is to help its 15,000 global clients—including Aflac, SoFi and ActivisionBlizzard—create a healthier, decidedly living workforce. It regularly boasts that the 2 million employees subscribed to its services—which feature offerings from Barry’s, Lifetime, Headspace and Thrive Global—cut their healthcare costs 35%.

They also claim it trims workforce turnover by 40%, creating fewer disgruntled employees who would, say, electrocute their coworker and open a 12-episode clue-laden story arc leading the human resources department to the killer.

But Gympass CMO Ryan Bonnici saw an opportunity in the HR departments his B2B marketing regularly targeted. Not only was there overlap with listenership of true crime podcasts, but there was willingness to hear Gympass’ product pitch in a less-straightforward, more palatable form.

Bonnici passed on the logical action of creating an HR podcast that interviews experts and solves HR professionals’ challenges. Instead, he recognized no one is speaking to HR leaders in an entertaining way outside of the work day. “If I think of my behavior as a consumer when I am on the subway, getting from Brooklyn to Manhattan, I’m listening to podcasts,” Bonnici said.

Partnering with Caspian Studios, Gympass launched the first episode of its Murder in HR podcast in August. It cast Kate Mara (House of Cards, Black Mirror) as a new employee experience manager at AI-driven tech startup Peace of Ship whose colleague is killed on her first day on the job. She and the company’s chief people officer Nicholas, voiced by Brett Gelman (Stranger Things, Fleabag), spend the ensuing episodes interrogating variously toxic colleagues in search of the culprit.

In months since the podcast launched across Apple, Spotify, YouTube and other platforms, it’s been downloaded more than 1 million times and ranked as the No. 1 fiction podcast and 38th most-popular podcast overall in the U.S. Despite his executive team’s concerns about Gymcast being associated with a podcast with “murder” in the title (“which they got over very quickly”), Bonnici said the company was supportive of this brand-building creative turn because of his team’s success generating revenue with paid media and content marketing.

Bonnici’s team earns the right to experiment with creative things if they are hitting their numbers. “That’s why there is such tiptoeing around brand building for so many CMOS, especially on the B2B side—because they don’t have their house in order on the revenue side,” Bonnici said.

Listening for listeners

Before moving ahead with the podcast, however, Gympass’ marketing team sent an email to its customers, prospects and HR leaders looking for what Bonnici considered “an HR confessional.” It asked for the wildest stories from the companies they’d worked at, taking its cues from a private community of HR professionals on Slack.

“One of the channels in this Slack community is called ‘Into the Void, and basically, the rule of this Slack channel within the bigger group is you have to write your posts in caps lock and you’re essentially screaming something frustrating happening in your job,” Bonnici said. “It’s anonymous to Chatham House rules—no one shares anything—and it’s a venting route for folks to get things off their chest.”

When Gympass sent its survey out through its email database, it received similarly interesting and off-kilter stories in response. Those tales eventually served as inspiration for the toxic suspects found in the podcast and drew an audience of not only human resources professionals, but business operations, finance and corners of corporate life who found those composite characters a bit too familiar.

Beyond addressing toxic workplace behavior and calling attention to Gympass’ brand, however, the podcast explains Gympass’ purpose beyond physical fitness, which includes personal trainers, nutritionists and therapists. “We have heard from a few customers that they learned about certain apps [of ours] through listening,” Bonnici said.

Risk and reward

Before joining Gympass in 2022, Bonnici served as CMO of software review platform G2.com. He also spent time marketing for HubSpot, Salesforce and Microsoft and learned that when marketing departments get to budget season and are figuring out where to place their bets, it helps to have those wagers backed by sustainable revenue.

“I like to be creative, but I like to drive revenue,” he said. “Creativity should drive business outcomes, not just creativity for creativity’s sake.”

He sees brand building as an essential part of the marketing mix, but one driven by the revenue-generating side of his business that creates the surplus necessary to take those chances. When chatting with Gympass marketing customers who’ve done listening parties and built escape room experiences around Murder in HR, Bonnici said he’s been asked by marketers at those companies how to make the case for similarly creative ideas.

His answer is somewhat more basic and boring than a murder mystery: Drive revenue and build marketing leads. He notes that B2C CMOs tend to focus more on brand building and less on revenue, while B2B CMOs go in the opposite direction—looking for return on investment and demand generation.

Bonnici favors the latter approach, but acknowledges that marketers have to occasionally take risks to make a big impression. Driving revenue creates the trust to take those risks, as he learned at Salesforce when he pointed to flush marketing revenues before sending dozens of CMOs skydiving to promote a cloud product. At HubSpot, he talked a CMO into investing $6,000 into a website containing email signature templates that eventually generated 50,000 monthly visitors and $64 million in revenue.

In his view, marketers often have to take creative risk, but informing strategy and minimizing cost can substantially decrease that risk. If people didn’t like Kate Mara’s performance in the podcast, it wasn’t going to result in a nightmare for Gympass’ own HR department.

“If I want to withdraw that trust to try some things that might be scary to some but if they fail, what bad thing will come from it?,” he said. “In this example, if this crashed and burned, I spent 1% of my marketing budget on it, so it’s a drop in the ocean.”