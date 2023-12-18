Guy Fieri and Pepsi Turn Super Bowl Vegas into Flavortown

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Any place Guy Fieri takes his brand is Flavortown, but even big partners like Pepsi realize that Las Vegas holds that title more often than most.

Before he became a culinary celebrity, Fieri was a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, pursuing a degree in hotel management. Although he never ended up running a Vegas hotel, his Vegas Kitchen + Bar sits on the Strip at The Linq, his Flavortown Sports Kitchen is less than a block down at The Horseshoe and his El Burro Borracho lies just west on Flamingo at Rio Hotel & Casino.

As Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas prepares to host Super Bowl 58, Fieri is inviting a few of his brand friends for a free party (and some sports marketing) on game day. Partnering with management and promotion company Medium Rare—which also hosts Super Bowl events headlined by Shaquille O’Neal, Rob Gronkowski and Sports Illustrated—Fieri brings the Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate Is Better With Pepsi event to a space centrally located along the strip.

With its name on the five-hour event, Pepsi has a Better With Pepsi bar set up for the festivities, as well as beverage pairings with dozens of Taste of Las Vegas and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives chefs. Otherwise, it’s a clearinghouse of more than one-dozen brands—including Caesars, Anheuser-Busch, Papa John’s, Tyson Foods and Cash App—sponsoring a performance by country music star Dustin Lynch and a special country set from Diplo.

“I can’t say to anybody, ‘Hey, you’re in Vegas, get yourself some sleep,’” Fieri told Adweek. “We’re not going to come to Vegas and disappoint: We’ve got 15,000 residents of Flavortown coming to this event … we are going to go big.”

Although last year’s inaugural Flavortown Tailgate at Super Bowl 57 in Arizona drew upwards of 10,000 people, even a Vegas bump this year leaves it well short of the tens of millions of viewers Pepsi once attracted as sponsor of the Super Bowl’s halftime show in 2007 and from 2018 through 2022.

And while Lynch and Diplo may not have the reach of Beyoncé, Lady Gaga or the late Prince, events like the Flavortown Tailgate—as Pepsi discovered with its 125 Diner experience in New York this year—get the product into people’s hands and help brands interact more directly with fans than they can through an ad or broadcast sponsorship.

“Brands are no longer just talking at consumers: They’re engaging with consumers, having a one-on-one dialog and finding ways for consumers to opt into our brand experiences where they can share them with their own audiences on social media,” said Pepsi chief marketing officer Todd Kaplan. “Finding ways that people can go down the rabbit hole with our brands and with our brand partners and still have a consumer experience that will deepen that brand connection and love is something we’re excited to do.”

Brand in hand

Las Vegas has boomed as a sports city in 2023. The National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup this year after arriving via expansion in 2017. Formula 1 hosted its first Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, bringing a host of brands along for the ride.

The Super Bowl arrived just after the Raiders built Allegiant Stadium and moved from Oakland, Calif., in 2020. As Fieri and his event partners at Medium Rare discovered, brands are just as eager to get in on the first Las Vegas Super Bowl as they were to join its inaugural F1 race, which Fieri attended and called “like nothing I’d ever seen or experienced.”

For Fieri’s Tailgate, TickPick handles the free ticketing, and Cash App gave its cardholders guaranteed access to the event’s free tickets for one day, along with a 15% discount on food and beverage purchases. Energy drink Celsius opens the What’s Your Vibe? lounge, Kingsford has a smokehouse featuring a grand-scale BBQ pit and Papa John’s is setting up a Calzone Zone with tailgate games.





In its second year, the Tailgate’s added sponsors let it step up food and entertainment offerings.

Supplementing all of the Food Network chefs and restaurant owners, King’s Hawaiian is providing slider rolls, Tyson Foods is bringing chicken and Best Foods is showing visitors what Hellmann’s mayonnaise (and Buffalo chicken dip) looks like west of the Rockies. Mon Chateau will demonstrate its Fieri-branded Flavortown Cookware, while Caesars Rewards is setting up Guy’s VIP Clubhouse by the stage,

Who’s stocking the bar? Anheuser-Busch has beer covered and is hosting “Bud Light Cheers” from the music stage. Klutch Vodka, Two Roads Brewing’s Flavortown Spiked fruit punches and teas and Santo Tequila—a collaboration between Fieri and rocker Sammy Hagar—fill out the rest.

While Kaplan sees Fieri as an ally in creating “moments of unapologetic enjoyment,” it views his Tailgate as a vital portion of Pepsi’s brand building that creates positive memories of its products.

“Consumers are looking for more immersive experiences and ways to interact with brands that go far beyond transactional approaches,” he added. “Providing a free experience and a free interaction with our brands and our products in a way that’s enjoyable will only deepen that connection with consumers moving forward.”

Making friends

Fieri’s and Pepsi’s tailgate is one of four brand-laden parties that Medium Rare is throwing within 36 hours on Super Bowl weekend. But founders Adam Richman and Joe Silberzweig know how things went down in Vegas when F1 came to town and locals weren’t exactly happy about the upheaval the race caused.

In order to avoid taking advantage of the market and ignoring locals, “We took a completely opposite approach to this event when we announced that our main focus was on the local market,” Richman told Adweek, noting that 80% of those who attended last year’s Flavortown tailgate in Phoenix were from the Phoenix area.





Of the more than 10,000 people who attended Guy Fieri’s Super Bowl event in Arizona last year, 80% were locals.

With capacity for this event doubled, Medium Rare is hoping to not only create a free space for locals on Super Bowl weekend, but give brands a chance to ingratiate themselves with local audiences and create a loyal, regular customer base.

“We’ve got all kinds of great entertainment that, if we didn’t have them as a partner and as a sponsor, we wouldn’t be able to pull off,” Fieri said. “I mean, Diplo in Vegas … everybody wants Diplo, but we got him, and that’s going to be great due in part to Pepsi and all their help.”

Silberzweig noted that the added brand participation, culinary offerings and high-profile acts only help ingratiate an event like the Flavortown Tailgate with local fans and media. But while Medium Rare’s other Super Bowl parties are tied to sports figures and publications, the Tailgate gives Medium Rare the flexibility to tour the event across the U.S. in 2024 and beyond.

“We really see food as the universal language that connects people across music, festivals, sporting events, all sorts of cultural events—so it’s really limitless with the possibility that the event could also be scaled down or up, depending on which market we go to,” Silberzweig said.

But everyone involved—from Fieri to Medium Rare to Pepsi and other sponsors—wants to get Las Vegas right. There’s an opportunity for brands to create longstanding goodwill within the market that can eventually extend beyond it. You can throw your Super Bowl party in Las Vegas and rename the place Flavortown, but it helps to give the locals a taste.

“We would love for the Super Bowl to be in Vegas quite frequently, and we sort of feel like stewards and ambassadors to make sure the local market says, ‘That was amazing. It was great for business, it was enjoyable for consumers … we want the Super Bowl back here,'” Richman said.