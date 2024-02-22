Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

A new training and certification program from the nonprofit Institute for Advertising Ethics (IAE) aims to guard against industry greenwashing—in exactly the forms that it exists today.

The online course, Green Shield, which is free to take and can be completed in less than an hour, is the first ad industry-focused training to incorporate social science research on climate-related communications.

With input from academics, agencies, brands, activists and regulators, it focuses on the concepts underpinning modern greenwashing, such as paltering, over-indexing and astroturfing.

While numerous climate initiatives exist within the ad industry, what has been missing is “a single universal framework [with] scientific consensus that people could use to check themselves and protect themselves,” said Andrew Susman, president of the IAE. “What we’ve tried to do is to make that science accessible to the professionals who are making the decisions.”

This week, Susman gave a presentation on IAE’s general certification—a broader ethics-focused course that includes Green Shield—to 100 of P&G’s agencies and external business partners, a majority of which expressed interest, he said.

As more governments consider regulations around greenwashing and climate litigation ramps up in the U.S., the legal risks of greenwashing are only expected to increase and likely extend to brands’ agency partners.

Modern greenwashing isn’t just climate denial

Over four modules, the course highlights three main categories of greenwashing: factual omissions, factual distortions and denial.

The basis for the categories is drawn from academic research stemming from the Climate Social Science Network at Brown University and the work of Melissa Aronczyk, media studies professor at Rutgers. While the course content was developed by the IAE, it worked with a wide range of advisors with representation from the Better Business Bureau, Omnicom, Havas, MasterCard, Microsoft, P&G, as well as advertising lawyer Jeff Greenbaum and former FTC employees.





Institute of Advertising Ethics

The material covers tactics regularly used by brands—and a few specific instances in which ads were banned by the U.K.’s Advertising Standards Association (ASA).

For example, HSBC ads claiming that the bank was helping clients transition to net zero and planting trees to capture carbon were banned by the ASA for omitting the fact that the bank is a significant funder of fossil fuel projects. A series of airline ads from Air France-KLM, Etihad Airways and Lufthansa from late 2023 were also highlighted for misleading consumers about the true impact of their operations—another example of factual omissions.

“I would not be surprised to see lots of companies start to say if you’re creating advertising for us, we want to be certified,” said Jeff Greenbaum, advertising lawyer and managing partner at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. “We want you to have a basic understanding of how greenwashing can occur.”

Within each category of greenwashing are also more specific descriptions of the tactics used. Over-indexing, for example, is a type of factual omission that describes when a company focuses its marketing on a very small percentage of its overall business—like oil companies creating major ad campaigns around algae-based fuel, projects that constituted a tiny fraction of their budgets and were ultimately canceled.

Paltering, a type of factual distortion, happens when a company uses phrases that are “based on selective truths, but that end up suggesting something that on balance is not true and not verified by science,” explains the IAE Charter for Greenwash Prevention, released in tandem with the Green Shield training. Examples of paltering language include phrases like “cleaner burning,” “eco-friendly” or “climate-conscious,” the course explains.

‘It’s a matter of time’

Founded in 2021 by Wally Snyder, Linda Thomas Brooks and Susman, the IAE serves a purely educational purpose within the industry.

While trade groups like the 4As, ANA or other trade associations can lobby and advocate for their members in the political realm, the IAE’s 501(c)3 nonprofit status prevents it from engaging in those activities. The group released the first ethics training for advertising, marketing and communications professionals in March 2022.

“It’s a matter of time before agencies are named as third parties within some of those suits,” said Christine Arena, former evp at Edelman and founder of social impact production company Generous Films, pointing to precedent in other harmful industries like tobacco and opioids, where agencies were held liable for harmful client work.

“We’re educating people on all of the mistakes that fossil fuel companies make in their ads,” Arena explained. “We’re putting the agencies that represent them in a position where they have to acknowledge these areas. That will change the dynamics because they can’t claim ignorance.”