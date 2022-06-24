Branding

How a Little Ditty Written as a Goof Became one of TikTok's Biggest Hits

Composer Thomas Hewitt Jones figured nobody would notice Funny Song—but billions of people did

Thomas Hewitt Jones in a studio
"I’ve always made funny little tracks like this."Thomas Hewitt Jones
Headshot of Robert Klara
By Robert Klara

1 min ago

A few weeks ago, Thomas Hewitt Jones had a double-take moment he’ll never forget. Jones was walking up the block near his home in South London when he passed a road gang working on the street. One of the men was whistling a tune—a daffy but strangely affecting little number he’d no doubt picked up somewhere on social media.

Headshot of Robert Klara

Robert Klara

Robert Klara is the senior editor of brands at Adweek, specializing in the evolution and impact of brands.

