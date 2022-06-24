How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
A few weeks ago, Thomas Hewitt Jones had a double-take moment he’ll never forget. Jones was walking up the block near his home in South London when he passed a road gang working on the street. One of the men was whistling a tune—a daffy but strangely affecting little number he’d no doubt picked up somewhere on social media.