Adweek Podcasts

From Music to Building Digital Communities at 2K

Zeena Koda on how the video game developer creates excitement online

young influentials red logo
Located in the San Francisco area, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment for PC, console and mobile platforms. Adweek
Headshot of Colin Daniels
By Colin Daniels

6 mins ago

Driving relevance means driving growth. Join global brands and industry thought leaders at Brandweek, Sept. 11–14 in Miami, for actionable takeaways to better your marketing. 50% off passes ends April 10.

When it comes to video games, most people can name their favorite titles and instantly burst into an excited endorsement about why they love them so much. From sports to adventure to strategy games, gaming publishers work hard to make sure their users take that excitement off the screens and into the real world.

Gaming publisher 2K is doing exactly that. Located in the San Francisco area, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment for PC, console and mobile platforms; its most popular franchises include Mafia, NBA 2K, PGA Tour 2K and WWE 2K.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Zeena Koda, senior director of digital community marketing at 2K. Koda shares how her journey in music influenced her career and offers a sneak peek at some of the developer’s upcoming releases.

image

How Large Platforms Can Elevate Marginalized Voices in Culture and Sports

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher or iHeartRadio.

Headshot of Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels is a digital editor at Adweek.

Recommended articles