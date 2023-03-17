Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

A sporting event is nothing without snacks like our favorite sodas and chips. But the truth is, our favorite snack brands are doing even more behind the scenes than most of us are aware of, especially PepsiCo.

As senior manager of sports marketing at PepsiCo, Erica Smith is truly dedicated to her role. Smith’s mission at PepsiCo is to embody inclusion in sports on and off the court. Some of her duties include creating purpose-filled sponsorships that support HBCUs and cross-league collaboration to leverage powerhouse partnerships that amplify one another and lift up women in sports. Smith is personally responsible for PepsiCo’s WNBA sponsorships.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Smith to discuss coordinating the NBA and WNBA All Star Weekends, her love for basketball and creating change that matters.

