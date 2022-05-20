Branding

From Influencer to Founder: Fireside Chat With Josh Ostrovsky

From memes to an empire, how ‘The Fat Jewish’ did it 

Sean T. Smith for Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

2 mins ago

Known professionally as The Fat Jewish, Josh Ostrovsky is a social media maven turned business leader. From garnering millions of fans worldwide to writing, acting, hosting, and even creating his own wine company, Ostrovsky continues to pave the path for entrepreneurs etching out empires while keeping a sense of community front and center. Ostrovsky joined Adweek during Social Media Week to talk about the importance of building a strong persona and remaining authentic and how marketers can navigate the needs and wants of followers in the ever-changing world of social media.  

