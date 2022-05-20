From Influencer to Founder: Fireside Chat With Josh Ostrovsky

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Known professionally as The Fat Jewish, Josh Ostrovsky is a social media maven turned business leader. From garnering millions of fans worldwide to writing, acting, hosting, and even creating his own wine company, Ostrovsky continues to pave the path for entrepreneurs etching out empires while keeping a sense of community front and center. Ostrovsky joined Adweek during Social Media Week to talk about the importance of building a strong persona and remaining authentic and how marketers can navigate the needs and wants of followers in the ever-changing world of social media.