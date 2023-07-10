Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Jessica Kogan, chief growth and experience officer at Vintage Wine Estates, has embarked on a remarkable journey that transcends traditional boundaries.

Starting her career in the fashion industry, Kogan discovered her passion for revitalizing brands, breathing new life into forgotten icons such as Dr. Scholl’s exercise sandals and Elizabeth Arden.

However, it was her serendipitous partnership with wine connoisseur Cameron Hughes that truly set her on an extraordinary path. Combining their respective expertise, Kogan and Hughes embarked on a pioneering venture: the digitally native Cameron Hughes Wine company.

After being acquired in 2017 by Vintage Wine Estates, Kogan discusses her experience in letting go as a founder and changing her title to chief growth and experience officer. “The experience part of the title comes from connecting customers to the offline world, like events. You learn about it digitally and you send the customer to a physical event. So it’s that connection between the two.”

Listen to this week’s episode of Marketing Vanguard to hear more about how Kogan is driven by insatiable curiosity and how she ended up in the adult beverage industry.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

