For Carmelo Anthony, Community Makes the (Business)man 

When NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement in May after 19 seasons in the league, he closed the chapter on a storied career. “Melo” amassed a trophy room full of honors: He’s a 10-time NBA All-Star, one of the league’s top 10 all-time scorers, the player with the most Olympic medals (three gold, one bronze) and the NBA’s first Social Justice Champion.
But the 6’7” power forward—who, as a college freshman, gave the Syracuse Orange men’s team its first NCAA championship before becoming the No.