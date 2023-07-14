Join the brightest minds in marketing at Brandweek in Miami this September 11–14. We’ll explore the promising trends, proven solutions and pressing challenges facing the industry. Register now to save 20% .

We’re so excited to bring you this special episode of Marketing Vanguard live from Commerceweek to hear Jill Cress, chief marketing officer of H&R Block, discuss the necessity of human connection to undergird the fundamental financial transaction of tax preparation.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Reach the right audiences in the right moments with Amazon Ads. With a wide range of owned channels and creative ad formats, Amazon Ads helps brands seamlessly deliver innovative, immersive ad experiences for brand marketing, performance and everything in between. From streaming to shopping to gaming and beyond, connect with consumers in the places they love to be. Learn more.