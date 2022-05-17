Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

While the egregious sexism of the Mad Men-era might be behind us, brands are still guilty of promoting products through a male gaze. In April, Samsung caught heat for an ad showing a woman jogging alone through dark city streets at 2 a.m. More recently, Adidas stood accused of “dehumanizing” women with a series of sports bra ads showing dozens of naked breasts of differing shape, size and skin tone.