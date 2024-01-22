Celebrating a promotion by going out to dinner is so 2023, according to Expedia’s annual Unpack report of travel trends for the coming year.

The report, compiled using data from Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo, found that people are commemorating big life events by taking trips rather than saving their jet-setting for traditional vacations.

And the pandemic wanderlust hasn’t abated—one-third of respondents plan to take more trips in 2024. Interestingly, some of our pandemic habits have stuck, with travelers prioritizing outdoor amenities.