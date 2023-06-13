Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Close your eyes and think of a hot sauce brand. What do you see? Skulls and crossbones? Flames and grim reapers? Red Peppers?

What about a teddy bear?

In the first spot to promote his Tingly Ted’s hot sauce range, “a dip designed to make you smile, not sweat,” musician Ed Sheeran is teamed up with a fuzzy bear called Ted: a grouchy mascot who is only happy when he’s dolloping the condiment onto his plate.

Starting out as an idea from Sheeran himself, two flavors are being brought to supermarket shelves via the newly launched Ventures arm of Warner Music Experience (WMX), Warner Music Group’s music culture, media and content business. The product development unit will collaborate with artists to identify areas of interest and take their ideas from conception to launch.

Tingly Ted’s launched in U.K. supermarkets in May 2023, with fans rushing to pre-order beforehand following a launch announcement in February. Leaning into Sheeran’s reputation as a crowd pleaser (in 2021 he was named the most-played artist in the U.K. by PPL), the tongue-in-cheek launch creative underscores the musician’s natural tendency to make things for all people extends to hot sauce.

Tingly Ted’s isn’t going after hot sauce heads, instead it’s positioning itself as “an everyday essential, not a niche novelty,” the “ketchup of hot sauce” or “quite simply, Ed Sheeran in liquid form but with a tingly “‘je ne sais quoi.'”

Extending artists’ legacy beyond music

Kraft Heinz worked closely with WMX on the product spec. Then creative was developed and produced by Smuggler and directed by Benji Weinstein. Specialists at animatronics shop, John Nolan Studios were enlisted to create Ted.

From June 13, three social films featuring Ed and Ted will be featured across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and Reddit. Spotify ads and OOH takeovers will follow.

Bob Workman, who holds the dual role of head of WMX, artist and fan experience and the svp of international artist and brand partners, told Adweek that the project was the first major work for Ventures in the U.K. He said it highlighted an increasing trend among artists to bring their own ideas to life, building “artist-owned brands” in the process.





The WMX U.K. Leadership Team, L to R: Bob Workman, head of artist and fan Experiences, UK and ROW; Anna Mills, director, artist and brand partners; Catherine Roe, VP, artist and brand partners

“Music sits across every marketing demographic, it’s at the intersection of creativity and culture and artists have never been more influential,” he said, adding the record label was increasingly investing in creative and marketing talent to help artists extend their career lifetime.

Globally, WMX is stagged by 850 people led by president, and ex-Comcast CMO, Maria Weaver out of the U.S. There are 40 staffers in the U.K., including the Ventures team.

Sheeran’s hot sauce idea originally struck him during a meeting he had with the team at Heinz Tomato Ketchup (the logo of which he has tattooed on his arm as a superfan) about a limited 150th Anniversary edition the pair were partnering on.

“Ed piped up at the end of the call, saying ‘I’ve got an idea for a hot sauce’,” recalled Workman, “he had the name and sense of what he wanted to do already. That was the start of it, then our role was to facilitate that vision.”

Workman said the studio had taken a “proactive” approach to pairing musicians with established brands. However, he believed it was in a “uniquely close position” as a label to harvest “insights, anecdotes and stories” from artists that could spark the seed of an idea or product they could make their own.

“Musicians nowadays are polymaths, they’re as much photographers, filmmakers, sometimes actors or presenters and they’re also passionate about things that are adjacent to music, be it food or fashion,” he added.

Other projects WMX has already worked on include Oasis legend Liam Gallagher’s “LG Rambler” tie up with shoemaker Clarks that revives a special run of luxe leather classics, after Liam posted on Twitter that he loved the originals.

“That was grounds for us to put together an idea which had a creative play across it,” he said. “They sold out within hours, and that was proof there was a space in there for us, that our artists could design products and sell them.”

Sheeran is the sole owner of Teds, with the IP licensed to Heinz. Moving forward, however, with a model like WMX Ventures there could be scope for the label to invest in artists’ projects from the outset.

The secret sauce

Tapping into musicians’ move towards the creator economy via WMX and Ventures will, of course, help Warner Group diversity its own revenue streams in an increasingly competitive market that’s heavily reliant on live performances and streaming royalties.

In the last 18 months, more ad agencies have been entering the product development foray themselves too, with Truth Collective and Buzzman, which owns Productman, leading the pack. Workman acknowledged there was some crossover between the Ventures offerings and traditional ad agencies, but argued the “creative trust” between artist and label was the real secret sauce.

“If you look at Tingly Ted’s the greatest difference between the role we played versus what an ad agency would have done comes down to how invested we are in our artists and the close relationships we have with their teams,” he continued.

Workman has worked in music for over three decades, and he’s seen an entrepreneurialism evolve among artists in that time. Rihanna’s Fenty cosmetics brand (which Forbes estimates contributes to the bulk of her estimated $1.4 billion fortune) is perhaps the most famous blueprint for other stars, but she’s certainly not alone.

“Increasingly, [artists] have become much savvier at establishing and nurturing their own brand,” he said. “What we’re doing is born of that desire to give our artists the opportunity to look behind the lens and plan their legacy beyond music.”