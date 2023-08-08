Doing the WeRQ to Change the Face of Marketing

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Recognizing the value of LGBTQ+ representation must go beyond Pride Month. Do the WeRQ does just that, championing LGBTQ+ creativity in advertising and marketing year-round.

Do the WeRQ magnifies the impact of queer creativity and highlights its crucial role in advertising. The platform facilitates meaningful connections, transformative experiences and cultural shifts that bring about real, lasting change for those who have been historically marginalized in adland.

Although progress has been made, there are still important battles to be won, and Do the WeRQ is at the forefront of this fight.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Do the WeRQ co-founder Graham Nolan to discuss his extensive experience in the marketing industry and highlight the immense importance of representation in advertising.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.