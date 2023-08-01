The brightest minds in marketing and tech converge at NexTech, Nov. 14–15 in NYC. Get your pass for the latest on generative AI, gaming and more.

Staying up-to-date with news, particularly business and finance news, can be challenging. It leaves one wondering how it’s possible to keep up. If there was only a podcast or something that could keep you informed. Fortunately, Nick Martell and Jack Crivici-Kramer created TBOY (The Best One Yet).

A decade ago, two friends in finance created a daily newsletter called MarketSnacks to simplify business news. As their readership expanded, they became the foremost millennial voice on finance, appearing on television and hosting a daily podcast. In 2018, they sold MarketSnacks to Robinhood and continued to share stories through Robinhood Snacks every day.

Now, Martell and Crivici-Kramer are back with their podcast, where they discuss the latest and most interesting business news of the day, as well as their unique perspectives on why these stories are significant.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Martell and Crivici-Kramer to discuss their journey from starting a newsletter that simplifies business news and how TBOY is different from other podcast in the business space.

