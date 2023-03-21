Premium

Do Consumers Still Care About Brands Backed by Big Names?

As the attainability of stardom escalates, the masses are increasingly intrigued by expertise

Since 2020, Gen Z’s interest in influencers has dropped 11% and celebrities 22%, according to market research company GWI.Adweek; Getty Images, Item Beauty, Happy Dance
Headshot of Emmy Liederman
By Emmy Liederman

13 seconds ago

Driving relevance means driving growth. Join global brands and industry thought leaders at Brandweek, Sept. 11–14 in Miami, for actionable takeaways to better your marketing. 50% off passes ends April 10.

Before A-list celebrities started documenting the fine details of their personal lives on social media, a fan’s self-proclaimed closeness to a public figure only required a stroll down the Macy’s fragrance aisle. And as online platforms have desensitized consumers to celebrity-backed content and trained them to recognize a disingenuous brand, believing that Grammy-award winners and MET gala attendees are intimately involved in ideating, curating and scaling their own businesses feels like an especially generous conclusion. 

“Fragrances

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Emmy Liederman

Emmy Liederman

Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering agencies, influencers and the creator economy.

Recommended articles