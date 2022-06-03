DAOs and What Brands Can Learn from the Rise of Community-Fueled Ownership 

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, entered the cultural mainstream in 2021 on accelerated interest in crypto in pop culture. DAOs allow groups of people to get together and collectively own businesses or assets in a decentralized fashion. Given the community focus of DAOs, marketers stand to benefit from learning about the magic of successful DAOs and new consumer behaviors that make collective ownership an attractive aim. Kirby Porter, founder of New Games Lab, was joined by co-founders of The Players Company DAO Amir Carlisle and Sheldon Day during Adweek’s Social Media Week to discuss the emergence of DAOs and what they mean for marketers.