“If you build it, they will come,” is the mystical piece of advice given to Kevin Costner in arguably the greatest movie about baseball ever made, 1989’s Field of Dreams. And that is a mantra Major League Baseball (MLB) is embracing as it looks toward international expansion, with one eye on Europe.

The irony of America’s national pastime, whose annual championship is named “The World Series,” lacks a global foothold has never been lost of the rest of the watching world. But that is changing following MLB’s third major event in Britain’s capital, the 2023 London Series featuring the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. The two-game series in June averaged 55,120 fans, surpassing the 35,000 average attendance for all other MLB games over the same weekend.

The next London Series is already set for June 2024 with a two-game series between the Phillies and the Mets.

“It’s a longer-term aspiration, not just for London but across all of Europe,” Karin Timpone, executive vp and chief marketing officer for MLB, told Adweek. “There’ll be other cities in Europe that we’ll be headed to,” Timpone added, saying it’s all about creating a unique fan experience.

“We’re in an experience economy now,” said Timpone, adding, that not every product can engage fans with experiential marketing. But baseball can. “Baseball is a fan experience. So, we’re trying to present that in a way that is appealing and more welcoming to more groups in order to grow a fanbase,” said Timpone, who joined MLB in 2021 after running marketing for Mariott, which included the massive rollout of the Bonvoy loyalty program.

The baseball experience abroad

Depending on which version of baseball history you believe, a game involving a ball, a bat and running has its roots in England. A precursor called Rounders was first mentioned in 1744. As Timpone and her team began thinking about the 21st century experience baseball can bring, it was about local takeovers, including at Trafalgar Square where ballpark food was served, official merchandise was sold and live screenings of the games were held.

Developed by creative agency Imagination, the experience was underpinned by an iteration of the popular Home Run Derby that has become synonymous with MLB’s All-Star weekend.

In London, Home Run Derby X: The Cage allowed visitors the chance to hit home runs and play a game using virtual reality and ball-tracking technology. An in-person experience included MLB legends from the Red Sox, Cubs, Yankees and Cardinals participating in a competition to showcase their ball-hitting skills in the cage.

According to the agency, the Trafalgar Square event was visited by more than 36,000 people in the days leading up to the London series.

The experience and the Series were sponsored by Capital One which last year became the league’s Official Bank and Credit Card Partner, as well as the presenting sponsor of the World Series.

Ambassadors from other sports, including English cricket’s Issy Wong and Harry Brook, were brought in to share their interest in baseball and excitement around the London series.

A Europe marketing team

And with the event over, the MLB is not disappearing back to the U.S. for another year. It has a dedicated team of 12 based in London working across marketing and content production, led by Ben Ladkin, managing director of MLB Europe.

“What we’re trying to do is to go across and make sure that we’re doing a multitude of things that are designed to be linked up and to work with each other to grow that fan base,” Ladkin told Adweek.

Ladkin, who joined from Arsenal Football Club not long after the first London Series took place in 2019, is a believer that through online content distribution, baseball will be able to reach new audiences and overcome the issues it faces around time zones.

He explained that the plan was to engage the “relatively small base” of dedicated fans who stay up until 2am to watch the World Series, then produce marketing to grow more casual fans. This would happen through tentpole events such as the London Series, but with each MLB team playing 162 games per season, there is a lot of action to share through its YouTube series, where hero pieces are edited and shared.

One series, “Bases Covered,” ran for three years and featured influencers from different backgrounds in sport, fashion and food taking on baseball-related challenges. Created by The Wild Agency (owned by Jungle Creations), it drew 3.2 million views with more than 32,000 hours watched, they claimed.

A third pillar aims to encourage people to try out baseball through grassroots activities in schools, and the placing of batting cages in bars to build affinity with the sport.

The team works alongside Havas-owned agency Cake to target the right audience and “a new generation of fans,” Ladkin says. An in-house social team has also been added to produce daily content featuring game clips and statistics.

The league has its own streaming service, MLB.tv, but it is subject to rights issues and coverage blackouts in certain areas. So, MLB has entered into broadcast partnerships with the BBC and BT Sport to reach more of a mass audience, either live or on-demand.

One of the MLB’s greatest assets are its players. As with any sport, star athletes are the celebrities and influencers who can drive fan engagement. That has made another important element of the marketing strategy, the Player Social Program key to fan growth. The 4-year-old program trains MLB stars on how to share their own experiences and thoughts through social media platforms.

“The National Football League and National Basketball Association proved there is an appetite for American sports, and their stars, overseas,” said Dan Gardner, co-founder of agency Code and Theory. “The MLB has a very real opportunity to emulate the successful playbook the NFL has drawn up.”